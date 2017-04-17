Taking a stand in heels for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The men of Fullerton College will be slipping on a pair of high heels to get a glimpse of what women go through at the “A Walk in Her Shoes” event in the Quad on Tuesday, April 18.

A number of male instructors, administrators and students are expected to participate in this event to raise awareness about sexualized violence against women.

“A Walk in Her Shoes” carries an impact worthy of attention for the campus, challenging men to slip on a pair of heels and walk a mile in them around the Quad.

Fullerton College is one of many across the nation to participate in this powerful movement which began in 2001. Frank Baird founded the nonprofit organization Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault, and Gender Violence.

The event provides an opportunity to publicly exemplify to students of FC, the bravery and devotion the participants have in order to prevent sexualized violence against women.

In previous years, this event has consistently been a success. Alongside the male students who participate, Fullerton College President Dr. Greg Schulz has also engaged and slipped on a pair of pumps to show his support.

All those who are behind this event, in support of and assisting will be benefiting and giving strength to those who have survived and are recovering from sexual assault.

Everyone is welcome to cheer on the men who will attempt to strut the campus in pumps.

For more information on how to get involved, please contact Jodi Balma at jbalma@fullcoll.edu

0 Shares









