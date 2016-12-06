Tamale lovers, the Placentia Tamale Festival is an event you don’t want to miss

Placentia’s Tamale Festival and Winter Holiday Celebration will take place on Dec. 7 between S. Bradford Ave and W. Santa Fe Ave in Old Town Placentia. This annual celebration is free to attend and will have festivities for every member of your family.

Beginning at 4 p.m., local restaurants will be selling their unique twist of the famous tamale dish. Patrons can enjoy live music performed by the Grammy-award winning Mariachi Divas.

Children will have the opportunity to take free photos with Santa Claus. For the adults, beer and wine will also be available for purchase at various booths in the downtown area.

Craft booths will also be found along the event area and a holiday tree lighting ceremony will conclude the celebration.

Parking will not be available in the surrounding downtown area, but patrons are welcome to park for free at Valencia High School or Kraemer Park. A shuttle service will be available to and from the event, free of charge. The shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 4 to 9 p.m.

Don’t miss this free event that is sure to bring joy and full tummies to every member of your family!

