  • - Advertisement -

Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker creates a winter wonderland at the Plummer Auditorium

Katie Brown Posted On December 6, 2016
0
10 Views
0

The American Pacific Ballet Company and The Academy of Dance brought the nostalgic melodies of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic “The Nutcracker” to the Plummer Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Snowflakes, soldiers and sugar plum fairies had the audience bedazzled and left to recall a simpler time. With magnificent backdrops and an exuberant array of lights and music, the story was told through the emotions of young, aspiring dancers.

The wondrous performance was the result of Merle Sepel, the director of The Academy of Dance and artistic director of the American Pacific Ballet Company.

“We started in August and have been rehearsing two to three times a week,” Sepel said. “I was so, so proud. The teamwork was amazing. The support of family and friends was phenomenal and the dancers worked very hard.”

image.jpeg

Taking the audience into Clara's dream full of sweets and beautiful imagery during the productions of "The Nutcracker" at the Plummer Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 3. Photo credit: Katie Brown

Both shows on Saturday and Sunday night were sold out with 2,400 attendees occupying seats.

“When the dancers heard we had two sold out shows they were beyond excited,” Sepel continued. “They had the opportunity to bring joy to a lot of people.”

Sepel also mentioned that it was a such a thrill for her to have professionals dance as the sugar plum fairy and cavalier.

The entire performance, including every act and scene, was full of talent. Each costume was vivid in color and precise in detail.

Many family members of the performers were there to cheer them on. Denise and Stan, who’re the grandparents of two of the production’s performers, have seen the production a few times.

“It was a fabulous production, with beautiful choreography and outstanding lead dancers as usual,” the couple noted.

One of their grandchildren, 13-year-old Lauren, played a Russian soldier. She described the event as a “nerve wracking performance,” but well worth it.

Their other grandchild Ava, 10, who played a soldier and palace attendant explained that the performance was her second Nutcracker and was “definitely the most memorable.”

Sugar plum fairies

The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies paired with a picturesque background on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Plummer Auditorium. Photo credit: Katie Brown

Their mother, Desiree explained how wonderful the community is.

“It exposes children to an opportunity that they may not normally have access to,” Desiree said. “It’s a great community and all these kids have been dancing since they were little.”

Alyssa Ventress, who played a Dewdrop, explained how appreciative she and everyone else in the production was of their director.

“I love working with Miss Merle,” 16-year-old Ventress said. “I’m super close with her. I’ve been dancing with her for 12 years and I love her support.”

To see upcoming events at the Plummer Auditorium, visit their website here.

To learn more about the American Pacific Ballet Dance Company and the Academy of Dance, visit check out their websites.

Post Views: 10

- Advertisement -


Author

Katie Brown


You may also like
Fullerton College’s Theatre Arts Department proudly presents “The Spitfire Grill in Concert”
December 6, 2016
Review: The Weeknd serenades fans with new album “Starboy”
December 1, 2016
Symphonic Winds Perform an Ode to Video Games
December 1, 2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play