Ten questions with… Gabby Perez

Gabby Perez is a utility player for the undefeated Lady Hornets water polo team.

Hornet: How long have you been playing water polo?

Gabby Perez: I started playing polo at seven.

Hornet: On a scale of one through 10 how hard is it to juggle academics and sports?

Perez: I say it’s about an 8, it’s pretty difficult.

Hornet: What is usually the first thing you want to eat after practice?

Perez: Anything. I’m starving every time, it really doesn’t matter what I eat.

Hornet: What do you love the most about the sport?

Perez: What I love about playing water polo is how we can play as a team.

Hornet: What gets you pumped up before a game?

Perez: I like listening to Eminem before a game to get me pumped up.

Hornet: If there is one thing you could change about being a student athlete, what would it be?

Perez: I really don’t think there is anything I would change.

Hornet: How do you spend your spare time?

Perez: In my spare time I love to take naps because I never have time to rest. If I’m not at school studying, I’m at practice but I hardly ever have spare time.

Hornet: How has being an athlete at Fullerton College benefited you?

Perez: Being an athlete at Fullerton has made me a better player and helped me to be more organized in school.

Hornet: Can you compare high school and college athletics?

Perez: There isn’t much of a difference in high school and college just that you play four years in high school and two years at a junior college.

Hornet: How good would you say you are?

Perez: I’m a solid player. I can play defense and score on offense but there is always room to improve.

0 Shares









