Tenth Annual Beat Café showcases diversity and individuality

Fullerton College’s original songwriters and poets performed at the Tenth Annual Beat Café Open Mic Night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at the Student Center.

The Cadena Cultural Center hosted the event to wrap up the campus’ Black History Month celebration.

Vince White, Director of the Cadena Cultural Center, organized Beat Café in hopes to inspire students to come together and express their creativity.

The night was filled with passionate people who shared very personal stories through songs, poems and short essays.

Nina Grosso performed two original songs entitled, “Human Being” and “Goodbye For the Both of Us.” In her compositions, Grosso tackled the issues of sexual assault, double standards and heartbreak with touching and genuine delivery.

Tosh Cameron, a singer with a wide variety of range, also wrote original songs entitled, “Love Sick Puppy Dog” and “Mind Maze”. Respectively, the songs dealt with racism in society today and how everyone should open up the mind to think abstractly instead of narrow-mindedly.

Joss Glenn wrote an original poem, “She with big hands” of which,” the purpose is that people look at [her] and make assumptions”.

On ukulele, Asia Washington sang and captured the audience with her powerful voice performing an original song, “Just Fine,” dedicated to her grandmother who passed away in 2016.

Skye Russ channeled the likes of Beethoven through his keyboard skills, performing a beautiful and classical-styled original song.

Chinechorem Anijielo, “started writing poetry to make sense of [her] feelings. [Her] 6th grade teacher said her work was good and [she] never stopped.”

The Hornet’s very own Entertainment Editor, Valerie Vera, was inspired to get up on stage and perform some of her original poetry entitled, “Adulting.”

Some people read from the phones or a piece of paper, but not Adam Estes. He performed his poem, “Hurdles,” straight from the heart, describing how overcoming them in everyday life makes individuals better.

Gabriela Verdin Flores’ poem, “The Divided States of America” emphasized her perspective on the country and political polarization.

Two members of the French club on campus performed traditional French songs. Alana Ferracioli played the ukulele and sang a classic French song while Christina Garner played the bagpipe.

More campus events will be scheduled to inspire student creativity and participation.

“Rap with the Faculty” will provide the opportunity to bring up students’ favorite rap lyrics and discuss the more profound meaning and undertones behind the words.

“What’s Love Got to do With It?” will be a discussion based event concerning the lifestyles of interracial couples on campus and in today’s world.

