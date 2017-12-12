The 2017 PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center

Creative director of Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, Cory Barlog, founder of Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima and other representatives showed up to the Anaheim Convention Center for the 2017 PlayStation Experience.

The first day included a casual keynote from executives at Sony PlayStation as they sat on a couch chatting with other developers from popular titles such as God of War, Heavy Rain and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Barlog was teased at the keynote as other developers and fans of the God of War series wanted to know when the anticipated game will have a release date.

“I knew I was going getting [teased]… but it was all in good fun, I love our fans,” Barlog said.

As day two came, it was geared more towards a personal interaction at each exhibit between developers and fans. Many exhibits offered demos of upcoming games to be released for 2018 and new VR experiences for titles already released.

“It’s my first convention ever and it’s amazing so far,” Jonathan Vargas, an FC student who attended the event, said.

Day three was a shorter day as the convention ended after the PlayStation Experience hosted the 2017 Capcom Cup, where professional players from Marvel versus Capcom: Infinite and Street Fighter V competed to win the last major tournament of the season. It included a $250,000 prize for Saul Leonardo Mena “MenaRD” Segundo for winning the Street Fighter tournament.

For more information about upcoming PlayStation events, head to their website.

