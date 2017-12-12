  • - Advertisement -

The 2017 PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center

Ayrton Lauw Posted On December 12, 2017
Creative director of Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, Cory Barlog, founder of Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima and other representatives showed up to the Anaheim Convention Center for the 2017 PlayStation Experience.

The first day included a casual keynote from executives at Sony PlayStation as they sat on a couch chatting with other developers from popular titles such as God of War, Heavy Rain and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Shadow Of The Colossus Statue

A statue of an enemy from the title Shadow of the Colossus where attendees were able to climb on top of the enemy's head for a photo opportunity at the 2017 PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 9, 2017. Photo credit: Ayrton Lauw

Barlog was teased at the keynote as other developers and fans of the God of War series wanted to know when the anticipated game will have a release date.

“I knew I was going getting [teased]… but it was all in good fun, I love our fans,” Barlog said.

God Of War Statue

A statue from the title God of War at the 2017 PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 9, 2017. Photo credit: Ayrton Lauw

As day two came, it was geared more towards a personal interaction at each exhibit between developers and fans. Many exhibits offered demos of upcoming games to be released for 2018 and new VR experiences for titles already released.

Actors for Detroit: Become Human

Actors portrayed as androids posing for the title Detroit: Become Human at the 2017 PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 9, 2017. Photo credit: Ayrton Lauw

“It’s my first convention ever and it’s amazing so far,” Jonathan Vargas, an FC student who attended the event, said.

Uncharted Statues

A statue from the title Uncharted at the 2017 PlayStation Experience at the Anaheim Convention Center on December 9, 2017. Photo credit: Ayrton Lauw

Day three was a shorter day as the convention ended after the PlayStation Experience hosted the 2017 Capcom Cup, where professional players from Marvel versus Capcom: Infinite and Street Fighter V competed to win the last major tournament of the season. It included a $250,000 prize for Saul Leonardo Mena “MenaRD” Segundo for winning the Street Fighter tournament.

For more information about upcoming PlayStation events, head to their website.

