The annual Fullerton Market returns

The city of Fullerton invites residents to enjoy fresh locally grown foods, handcrafted artisan products and live entertainment.

The Fullerton Market opens on Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. starting April 5 and ending on Oct. 25.

Among activities at the market includes an outdoor beer and wine garden.

The family friendly event will also include crafts and activities at the Kids’ Korner as well as food vendors that will carry fresh hummus, pita chips and other varieties of hot food vendors.

“The Fullerton Market has coordinated with the city of Fullerton, which has been helpful in providing a great family friendly event that many can enjoy,” said Fredy Arias, organizer for the market.

Admission to the market will be free and those who visit the Fullerton Market will also be able to tour the award-winning Fullerton Museum Center.

As with everything that is done at the Fullerton Market, the hope is that guests will gain an understanding and appreciation of their city and the local downtown area.

“We also take into consideration the responses we receive from our participants who attend the market,” said Arias. “We appreciate the feedback because this allows us every year to try and bring something new that the whole family can enjoy.”

Parking for Fullerton Market is free in any of the downtown lots, or in the structures at Wilshire, Lemon Street and Chapman Avenue, and at the Transportation Center on Pomona and Santa Fe Avenue.

More information on this event can be found by calling the Fullerton Museum Center at (714) 738-6545. Any special accommodations to attend must also be notified to the museum staff prior to arriving.

