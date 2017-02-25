The Cadena Cultural Center invites you to the tenth Annual Beat Café event

On Tuesday Feb. 28, the Fullerton College UMOJA community will transform the Student Center into a café complete with a faux brick wall, black tablecloths and electric votives. This transformation will set the mood for the tenth Annual Beat Café event, presented by the Cadena Cultural Center.

To add to the café ambiance, free tea and coffee will be available.

The Beat Café is an open call event where students are encouraged to showcase their talents.

Students can sign-up at the beginning of the event at the emcee’s table.

The Cadena Cultural Center coordinator, Vincent White, mentioned they never know what to expect since this is an open call event.

“In the past, we have had students of all cultures, languages, beliefs, talents – poets, musicians, singers, spoken-word artists, actors, and it is this variety that makes it special to us,” White said.

Performances are setup on a first come, first serve basis. Even with a high interest of participants, the coordinators ensure everyone has a chance to perform.

If you are interested in performing or simply enjoy the many talents, be sure to stop by the Student Center on Tuesday Feb. 28 between 4-7 p.m.

