The Drunken Quill Society welcomes artists and admirers to their monthly events in Downtown Fullerton

The Drunken Quill Society creates a space for people to escape the reality of everyday life and come together to express their artistic ideas every month at the Matador Cantina restaurant in Downtown Fullerton.

Jason Woodard, one of The Drunken Quill’s founders, described the meeting as welcoming and free of egos.

Woodard, along with other artists, wanted to develop a space where comic book artists could come together and reignite their creative flame.

Beyond their expectations, men and women fascinated with various mediums of art meet once a month to bring their ideas to life. Some people prefer music while others prefer writing as their creative outlet.

No matter the medium preference, technique and subject ideas are bounced off one another and a society is formed.

Their most recent event occurred on Oct. 19, which began at 7:30 p.m. and concluded around 11:30 p.m.

Throughout the night, the DJ stationed above the bar could be seen bobbing his head to the beat of the music.

Tacos, rice and beans were provided free of charge for every creative mind in attendance.

Under bright desk lights, concentrated faces were seen hard at work. The creative juices were flowing as pens and pencils connected lines to create variances of art.

“At almost every meeting, we see somebody new who shows up,” said Dan Plegel, another founder of The Drunken Quill. “It’s nice to put time aside to be creative for ourselves.”

One of the new faces that night was artist Debbyie Jollineau. She was introduced to The Drunken Quill Society while attending the recent Long Beach Comic Con.

“This is my first time coming and I really like it. I would definitely come again.” Jollineau said.

Those who are not as art savvy are more than welcome to join the society nights. Adult coloring books are available with an array of colored pencils and crayons.

Woodward explained that the monthly social gatherings will continue to be held at the Matador Cantina until they are able to rent out their own art studio.

“We’re just a big group of fanatics who come together for the love of art.” Woodward said. “We welcome you to come in, sit down, and enjoy yourself.”

