The FC Foundation to take part in “Giving Tuesday” movement

With the holidays just around the corner, the season of giving is in full effect at Fullerton College.

This year the FC Foundation is raising money through efforts of donations with their partners on the online app PinRaise.

PinRaise is an app that can be downloaded onto any smartphone, where then you can select the Fullerton College Foundation tab and choose to sign up to be a gift-match donor to donate in effort to raise money for student scholarships.

“This year the Fullerton College Foundation is joining the Giving Tuesday movement and is asking for your support to make a contribution so that we can continue our mission to help give the gift of education to the students of Fullerton College,” said FC Foundation board President Nicole Bernard on the FC Foundation website.

Donations for Giving Tuesday can be made through PayPal account or any debit/credit card.

Another way of supporting this event is by shopping at the over 400 local businesses sponsored by PinRaise, who give back to the FC Foundation. Supporters can shop at any of the 400 local businesses and check their receipt for a code and enter the code onto the app for a donation.

“For each dollar raised through PinRaise business donations, on Nov. 29, our gift-match donors will contribute an equal amount,” said Chuck Allen, the executive director of the FC Foundation in a press release.

Whether participants of Giving Tuesday donate a single dollar, or $100, the FC Foundation would appreciate any donation in order to give back to the students at Fullerton College.

