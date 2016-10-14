The Fullerton College Veterans Resource Center is now accepting donations

The Veterans Resource Center is having their annual Care Package Drive, in efforts to collect donations to send to deployed troops.

The Fullerton College Care Package Drive was first started five years ago, in conjunction with the Veterans Club, and this year began on Monday, Oct 3.

“It is a little piece of back home,” Juan Salazar, VRC staff member and student, said.

Salazar served four years with the United States Marine Corps as a field wireman.

Personal items such as body wash, mouthwash and foot powder, along with non-perishable foods are just a few of the suggested items for donation. Clothing; t-shirts and baseball style caps are also welcomed.

Entertainment items; video games, books and magazines are sure to be a big hit with troops.

Personal handwritten letters and Thank You cards can motivate and warm the hearts of those far away from home, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

Donations are accepted at the VRC Room 518 between Monday, Oct 3 until Friday, Nov 4 during regular business hours.

Visit Room 518 on campus to ask VRC staff members or online at veterans@fullcoll.edu, for a complete list of items accepted for donation.

Daniel Tan, 22, came by the VRC to get a head start on the admission process and get a few questions answered about the G.I. Bill and financial aid. Tan just arrived home on terminal leave from the U.S. Navy, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for five years.

Terminal leave is a process by which military service members are offered the opportunity, prior to separation or retirement, to take the remainder of the leave they have accumulated. Most commonly referred to as transitional leave.

Tan plans on attending FC during the Spring term to major in accounting. “After doing construction, I wanted to get out of the sun, and get behind a desk,” Tan said.

During one of his two deployments to Japan, Tan remembers receiving a care package during the holiday season. The hand signed greeting card with just a first name, the beanie for the cold weather, and the tons of candy.

Volunteers are also needed for the packing party on Friday, Nov 18, 8 a.m. – noon in VRC Room 518. After the packing is complete, the party heads to Downtown Fullerton for more comradery and fun.

VRC also suggest students ask their instructors for possible extra credit.

For more information, please contact the VRC at (714) 992-7102. Office hours are as follows; Monday & Thursday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. – noon.