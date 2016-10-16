The Hornets annihilate Griffins at the FC Homecoming Game (79-18)

The Homecoming game marks the football team’s sixth consecutive win this season.
The Hornets were off to a rough start with the Griffins pushed them as far back as Grossmont’s 35-yard line.
Kentavious Thomas went for a 7 yard run into the end zone giving Fullerton the 1st touchdown with Jonathan Aguilar completing the kick 3 minutes into the game (7-0).
Grossmont retaliates and obtains their 1st touchdown of the game but Griffin kicker Michael Ledesma fails to capitalize with the extra point (7-6).
Hornet Dwayne Wood passes and gets intercepted by Cole Kidd. Hornets Tyler Stepney and Roy Oto hit Griffin Brad Cagle back with a sack.
Fullerton takes possession and Jordan Hoy completes a clever reverse pass to Christian Williams who runs 65 yards completing a Fullerton’s second touchdown (14-6).
Hoy carries it to a first down, then throws a wide open pass to Deandre McNeal who runs 47 yards for another touchdown for the Hornets (21-6).
After slow progressions of first downs by the Hornets in the second quarter, Hoy again completes a 14-yard pass to Williams to score another touchdown (28-6).
Hewlett takes the ball into another touchdown (35-6) with Hoy following and bringing in another touchdown (42-6) with 2 minutes left in the 2nd Quarter.
The Hornets continue to break up Grossmont passes, preventing the Griffins to obtain another touchdown to end the 1st half of Fullerton College’s Homecoming Game.
The 3rd Quarter begins with the Griffins’ responding with a 59-yard pass to Clewis from quarterback Spencer Moyer and their 2nd touchdown of the game (42-12).
The Hornets show no mercy with Justin Parcell’s block of a kick attempt. D’Angelo Ross completes the two-point conversion adding two to the Hornet scoreboard (44-12).
Asante Wilder snags a 20-yard pass from Hoy and hits the touchdown (51-12).
The Griffins try to fight back but stand no chance against D’Angelo Ross, who captures a 26-yard interception return and completes another Hornet touchdown. (58-12)
The Hornets keep scoring touch down after touchdown from a 16-yard pass to Jordan Huffman (65-12), a 7 yard run from Aundre Carter (72-12) and another 6 yard run from Carter (79-12).
The Griffin’s scored their last touchdown (79-18) ending Fullerton College’s Homecoming game.
The Hornet’s tied and repeated their record with a 2013 game also against Grossmont College (79-44).
Quarterback Hoy was only 8 away from completing 300 passing yards this game. Tight end Williams received 87 yards and made 2 touchdowns for The Hornets.
Quarterback Hoy responded to the blowout victory saying, “After a few touchdowns, we didn’t get too overconfident. This is a really big win for us.”
Tim Byrnes, head coach, was completely satisfied with the game’s outcome.
When asked about the roughness at the game’s start he replied, “Their players were rough and we were rough too, but it all comes down to the end result and we answered back.”
Catch the Hornets again at their next game at Saddleback College on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
Follow Us