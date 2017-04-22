The Hornets dominated the Chargers away, 8-2.

Coming off Thursday’s win, the Hornets played with determination to win the series against the Cypress Chargers 17-8 on April 22 at Cypress College.

Overall the Hornets are (3-14) in league play this season, the Chargers however are (9-8) in league play.

After a tough loss to the fourth-seeded team in the Orange Empire Conference on April 18, the Hornets looked to turn the series around before the last week of regular season play.

“We want to come back win the last five games and have that kind of character and that kind of ability. I think we stood tall for character. It’ll go a long way for our guys,” said coach Nick Fuscardo about the outlook for the final games.

As the sun beamed down on the Charger’s field the Hornets went into the top of the first looking to put runners on the board and dominate early.

”We always have to be fundamentally sound and swing the bat. We got the hit today,” said Fuscardo.

Starting off the first inning sophomore outfielder John Zanze reached second base on a fielder’s choice, then freshman outfielder Thomas Delgadillo quickly advanced to second and finally third after an error by the catcher. Excitement arose with the changing score when sophomore outfielder Joey Parente scored, making their lead 1-0.

“Baseball is a mental game you have to believe you are good if you don’t believe you’re good you’re not going to play good,” said Fuscardo about the series comeback.

Playing off of the early momentum, freshman outfielder Chase Kerr hit a groundball to second base and a run batted in (RBI), that led Zanze to third base and allowed Delgadillo home making their early lead 2-0.

Continuing the Hornet’s strong lead sophomore infielder Todd Yost hit a double to center field and a 2 RBI which put another two on the board and led freshman catcher Tate Brock and Zanze home, making their early lead 4-0.

The Hornets didn’t allow their early lead to waiver their determination when, sophomore infielder Daniel Tuerffs hit a single RBI to shortstop, which allowed freshman shortstop Andrew Aguilar to advance to second and yet again further their lead when Yost put another on the board for the Hornets.

As the temperatures heated up so did the Hornets’ lead going into the bottom of the third. The Chargers trailed by five and looked to even up the playing field when sophomore outfielder Cory Wildhagen advanced to second which led freshman catcher Chase Sebby to third, allowing sophomore infielder Logan Swofford home making the score 1-5.

Hoping to tie up the game sophomore first baseman Garrett Calvert reached first on a fielder’s choice and had an RBI. Sophomore infielder Willie Aguilar then moved to second as Fullerton looked to extinguish the charge. Wildhagen then advanced to third which led Sebby home making the game 2-5.

The Hornets offense did not subside after that though, in the top of the fifth Delgadillo hit a double to left field which led to a 3 RBI that led Parente, Yost, and Brock home, making their lead and the final score, 8-2.

“We’re finally starting to play really well, it was a big series win,” said freshman catcher Tate Brock about the team’s success against Cypress this week.

Catch the Hornets on Tuesday at Golden West college at 2 p.m. in their final series of the season.

0 Shares









