The Hornets sting Santa Ana out of the water 20-3

The Hornets dominated against Santa Ana at home bringing their record to 11-4.

The Hornets had it in the bag outscoring Santa Ana 8-0 led by Marissa Vaccher who scored 5 goals followed by Bianca Vera shooting 3 goals, the two showed off their offense in the first period.

The game got slightly heated as it progressed when the Dons scored two goals during the second period.

But it’s not enough to knock down Fullerton as they got fouled twice and yet managed to add an extra 6 goals that were led by Vera.

Vaccher who scored 4 goals once again, totaling 12 between them.

The game got better as 6 goals added to the Hornet’s scoreboard, led by Gabbi Perez, who tallied a total of 4 goals during the third period of the game.

Santa Ana tried to catch up as they score 1 goal in the third.

No one scored as the fourth period came and went with the Hornets showing off their defense skills by preventing passes and shots that the Dons could have potentially scored.

The game ended with a score of 20-3, a satisfying finish as the team celebrates with proud smiles and determination for Friday’s game against Santa Barbara.

“Our defense has always been pretty solid,” assistant coach Roy Contreras said. “We focus more on the offensive side, to just put the ball in the cage. That’s what we focus on in practice this week.”

Contras also adds that to keep their team determined, they tell the girls to keep the game simple and rehearse what was practiced.

This muscle memory has made the team very successful during these last couple games.

Head Coach, Gabriel Martinez, said that since the last game against Foothill was more challenging, they worked extra hard in the recent practices.

“We’ve been trying to work on our conditioning and getting better positions defensively,” Martinez said, “but mainly to get position of defense and protecting the ball.”

They are aware that this cannot be accomplished without the team effort.

“Even though this game wasn’t as challenging, it was a good time for us to practice everything we have been learning.” Marissa Vaccher stated. “As long as we are a team going through it in these tough games, we remain close and that’s how we win.”

As Friday is approaching, Coach Martinez has high hopes.

“We are hoping we will go there and give them a real good game and beat them”

“We already lost to them once, and we are preparing by trying to stay healthy (as fall weather approaches) so they can be ready to compete.”

Don’t miss these fierce Hornets as they go against the Santa Barbara Vaqueros for the tournament at Ventura Aquatic Center this Friday at 11:50 A.M.