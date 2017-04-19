The men of FC take “A Walk in Her Shoes”

In collaboration with Community Service Programs, Fullerton College hosted “A Walk in Her Shoes” on Tuesday, April 18.

The event where men on campus volunteer to strap on a pair of heels and walk around the Quad is held annually to shed light on sexual assault and domestic violence, while demonstrating solidarity for women.

Male students, professors and even some security officers squeezed into some heels to show their support.

Women who wished to also take part were invited to carry posters that had information on them about sexual assault.

Ellen Rios, FC student who volunteered for the event, emphasized that domestic violence is real and can happen anywhere – even in Orange County.

“The event is powerful because it raises awareness on a significant issue,” said Miguel Powers, English professor. “We [men] have a responsibility to promote awareness, but also have to take active behavior and choices to make it a little bit safer for people and prevent domestic violence.”

As the men walked, spectators gathered to watch them and snap pictures on their phones. While some of the men strutted, others wobbled around the Quad for one lap, and were met with a round of applause once finished.

“This is a positive way to show that there is a community supporting people as active members and that the community is against domestic violence and promotes a place that is safe where people can get help if they need it and feel respected,” Powers continued.

According to National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually assaulted by the age of 18.

Community Service Programs works along with Fullerton College as well as other Orange County Colleges to provide information on domestic violence and help the local community.

Orange County has a large number of rape victims, with 1,600 to 1,800 rape victims served by CSP Sexual Assault Victim Services each year.

CSP assists over 125,000 community members annually, including abused children, struggling families, acting out adolescents, victims of crime and those in need of mediation services.

Dawn Foor, supervisor for Community Service Programs Sexual Assault Victims, explained that events like these offer survivors of violence an outlet by allowing them to speak out about their experiences.

CSP offers a multitude of services to help sexual assault victims, which can be found on their website.

For questions or to be connected to a sexual assault counselor, please call these number:

North County Office (714) 834-4317

South County Office (949) 752-1971

