The Muck empowers the art of social issues in Fullerton

Each piece represents something to the artist and it asks the question of what we believe, how we view certain situations, and what is to become of us.

As you walk through the rooms of The Muckenthaler gallery, you start to feel different emotions as your eyes adjust to the jaw dropping paintings.

Through the different hues of color, we watch the artist’s souls get poured out.

“The inspiration of the show came from from Margaret Garcia herself, whose work you see all around here” Matthew Leslie, director of exhibitions, said. “She ultimately came up with this exhibition comprised from herself and about 14 other painters who are apart of her circle.”

Glancing around at the exhibit you get a sense of Chicano empowerment but that is “simply a coincidence,” Leslie said, “it’s just a happy accident as there are several hispanic artists in the show.”

Garcia reflects women empowerment through her art. Strong examples of this empowerment are the oil on canvas paintings entitled, “Sleep Summer Sleep” and “Moonlight Ceremony.”

Being the mastermind behind all of this, a clear message Garcia achieved is to incorporate more female artists since she noticed that there wasn’t much diversity in her previous art gallery.







“The most striking pieces happen to be from women,” Leslie said, “Esther Thresheart art is attention grabbing, not only because her pieces are one of the first to be shown but it’s mainly due to the fact that her work has such bright faces that look down at the viewer.”



The gallery exhibit includes Frida Kahlo inspired pieces, showing different verisons of the well-known hispanic artist, such as “Butterfly Frida” by Thresheart.

Bonnie Lambert is another artist that receives compliments on with her work, which spotlights power lines through different perspectives entitled “Flash” and “Peaceful.”

Socially charged issues have inspired the artwork of Kikki Eder, for example, “Graffiti with Palm,” shows a poor neighborhood and the struggles it endures with the use of color.

Marcella Swett, an African-American artist, enlightens visitors with her work “I Ain’t Your Puppet Anymore,“ which represents the struggles of expectations society has and the willingness to cut the strings holding her back.

Besides paintings the exhibit also features other work that is represented such as a mannequin entitled “Tactical Mama-San” by Amy Inouge.

The body is covered with a vest containing many pockets with different items in each one which represents a woman’s basic necessities.

Don’t miss your chance to view the exhibit that is open now until October 16.