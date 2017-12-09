The North Orange Promise offers free year of community college

High school graduates can enroll into Cypress College, Fullerton College and North Orange Continuing Education without paying tuition. The new program known as the North Orange Promise will begin for these graduates starting fall 2018 semester.

The program was initiated at fundraising event in 2017, which a $50,000 donation was made by Disneyland to show support towards the North Orange Promise.

“For over 60 years we have called Anaheim District our home and we applaud the North Orange County Community College District induction of the Promise program,” said Jill Bolton, director of corporate citizenship, Disneyland Resort. “Our support is part of overall devotion to the education community and local students.

North Orange Promise funding will be provided to all eligible individual students for one academic year.

“Study after study proves that with each year of increased education, a person’s earning potential rises exponentially. It’s also true that as a community becomes more educated, we see lowered crime statistics,” said District Director, Public & Governmental Affairs Kai Stearns Moore. “So higher education is always a worthwhile investment for society as a whole. California community colleges provide a tremendous value for the level of education our students get. The more students we can help be successful, the better.”

Approximately 70% of first year students can’t afford to attend college and look for other financial aid. The District is committed to the students pathway to being successful and the North Orange Promise Program is one of the ways in jumpstarting this path.

“All of the NOCCCD institutions, including Fullerton College, are doing great work with our local high school districts to create more structured pathways for students who are seeking higher education,” said Moore. “The North Orange Promise Program is being piloted with the Anaheim Union High School District and select NOCE high school diploma graduates in fall 2018, and will help remove financial barriers for those students during their first year. “

Local high school students, under the reassurance of the North Orange Promise, can increase college readiness, access, affordability and success.

“Over the years, Fullerton College has benefitted from many students coming from Anaheim Union High School District schools,” said Lisa McPheron, director of campus communications, Fullerton College. “The North Orange Promise coupled with the Anaheim Union Educational Pledge puts more intention and financial support behind incoming students from Anaheim schools. We are excited to see these programs mature and help set students up for success at Fullerton College.”

For eligibility requirements click: https://www.nocccd.edu/files/promise-press-release-pdf_86719.pdf

