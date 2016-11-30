The PlayStation Experience, the PlayStation community celebration, is coming to the Anaheim Convention Center

PlayStation fans are gearing up for Sony’s PlayStation Experience 2016 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event is set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Sony explained that they will have over 100 games available for fans to try out and play, but only listed the 96 titles that they’re “allowed to talk about for now.” The company promised that more will be revealed in Anaheim.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the event will also feature a panel on the anticipated universe of “Horizon Zero Dawn” with Guerrilla Games, a live recording of the PlayStation podcast “Kinda Funny: PS I Love You XOXO” with Greg Miller and Colin Moriarty and PlayStation and Naughty Dog will also be bringing together some of the “top minds from the accessibility community” to offer advice and experience for inspiring game developers on how to make the gaming world more inclusive.

PSX also has other panels scheduled that Sony is keeping under wraps until the first day of the event, stating that the “other three will be worth the wait.”

Capcom Cup 2016 will also be returning this year with the top eight finalists who will battle it out on Dec. 3 for the title of “Street Fighter V” World Champion while completing for their share of more than $250,000.

Fans attending PSX can witness the action of the Call of Duty World League (CWL) kicking off the 2017 season with a special tournament. The eight-team invitational will consist of Splyce, Team Elevate, Rise Nation, Faze Clan, Luminosity Gaming, Orbit, Renegades and Evil Geniuses and will compete during the first official broadcast of “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare”. The action will also be up for streaming on MLG.tv and Twitch for those unable to attend.

For those who can’t make it to Anaheim, you can stream the PlayStation Experience video programming through Facebook, Twitch and YouTube. Or with their PlayStation Network ID (PSN ID), fans can watch the show live at live.playstation.com.

Tickets are still available for purchase through the official PlayStation Experience site for $45 for Saturday, $40 for Sunday and $75 for both days.

