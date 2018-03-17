The power and meaning of Danza

Grupo Toyaacan will visit Fullerton College to lecture and explain the concept of Danza on Tuesday, Mar. 20, from 7-10 p.m. in Room 224.

“This is going to be more than a performance, this is going to be an educational experience,” said Gerald Padilla, Ethnic studies professor.

Danza, meaning dance in Spanish and Mexica, is a cultural expression designed to empower Chicanos, Mexican-Americans.



“Danza is central to the chicano experience. It also deals with identity and recognition of the indigenous side,” Padilla added.



According to Padilla, this is the second time FC has had the Mexica dancers in this format. The dancers normally only perform during the Day of the Dead event at Fullerton College.

The dancers will demonstrate and explain the meaning of each dance move as well as the instruments that they utilize during their performances. This is done in order for the audience to understand the true meaning of the dance.

The event was purposely made indoors so that the attendees can be up close to the dancers, be able to hear the lecture and ask questions. Refreshments will be provided.



People from all backgrounds are encouraged to attend this culturally immersive event.

For more information contact Gerald Padilla at gpadilla@fullcoll.edu

