The Spring 2017 A.S. election results are in!

Below are the newly elected Associated Students officers for the 2017-2018 term.

A.S. President: Taylor Gaetje

Gaetje shared her excitement to begin “implementing new ideas that could benefit and improve student life” as the new President-elect.

“I am proud of the diligent, hard work put forth by all of the candidates these past few weeks,” Gaetje said. “I look forward to engaging with my fellow student leaders and school administrators in carving out a path of success for all Fullerton College students.”





A.S. Vice President: Catherine Young

Young’s goal is to “devote all she can into A.S. and Fullerton College to create the changes she wants to see” by doing her best to make the next year great.





Vice President of Finance: Camille Serrano

Serrano is eager “to put forth her best ideas for Fullerton College” and “to work with the budget and to meet more FC students, faculty and staff,” as the new V.P. of Finance.





Vice President of Activities: Melissa Castaneda

“I’d like to thank all the students who took the time to go to the polls and vote for their representatives,” Castaneda explained. “I am looking forward to collaborating with many in the coming year to bring a variety of events to our Fullerton College community.”





Inter-Club Council President: Naomi Imbre

“This campaign has definitely been a great learning experience. It was an honor running against my friend, Brian,” Imbre said referring to Brian Gatpandan, candidate for ICC President from this election.

She is looking forward to “working with the new officers in enhancing the campus life at Fullerton College.”





FC Student Trustee: Michael To

Upon hearing the results, To felt grateful, blessed and “astonished by the outpouring of support received from students, faculty, and organizations here on campus.”



“I will strive to uphold our dedication to commendable excellence and will work to ensure that the student voice of our campus is heard,” To said.





Student Senate: Patrice Sisante, Haolin Li, Aldwin Galang, Clarissa Escobedo

All the Student Senate candidates listed on the ballot were elected to their positions.

Galang believes “being elected as one of the student senators is both an honor and a responsibility” and promises to provide “the best of the best for the students at Fullerton College.”

Escobedo shared her excitement as well and cannot wait to get involved in all the campus events next term.

The student body also voted to pass a revision of the A.S. Constitution.

A.S. held their Spring 2017 elections from March 27-31.



For more information about getting involved in the FC student government, visit the Associated Students website.

