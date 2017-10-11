Third annual Ethnic Studies summit set for this weekend

The third annual Ethnic Studies Summit will be held Friday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The two day free event, sponsored by the Student Equity Commitee, is open to the public and will consist of workshops, speakers and performances.

The theme for this year’s summit is liberation, autonomy and self-determination.

“It is about having a say over our own lives in the type of world that we want to create and that we want to live in,” said Amber Gonzalez, head of the Ethnic Studies department.

The summit will begin in the quad and in the 500 building from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On site registration will be available on Friday and Saturday.

Free parking will be available on the top two levels of the parking structure for those attending.

There will be 24 workshops which will take place in the 500 building according to Gonzalez.

It was said there will also be a resources fair and a mercadito featuring over 20 vendors, which is a market place and a clothing swap. Students are asked to bring their gently used clothing for the clothing swap.

Gonzalez said that the speakers are community people such as activists, artists, musicians and politicians and some of the issues that will be discussed are Latino focused.

A hip-hop concert featuring Rebels to the Grain, two local men from the LA area, and Bocafloja, rapper and spoken-word artist, will conclude the first day of the summit from 5 to 8 p.m. in Wilshire Theater.

The second day will close with a drag show performance in the Wilshire Theater from 5:20 to 9p.m. Two of the seven confirmed performers will be Cemora Valentino-Divine and Professor Arnetta Smith.The show will be hosted by Vander Von Odd.

“We want to end with a positive celebration because we’re going to be talking about a lot of heavy topics during the day,” said Gonzalez, “so we want to end in celebration.”

