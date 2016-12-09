Top ten seasonal movies to get you into the holiday spirit

10. “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

The lists kick starts with the ideology of Santa as a man claiming to be him gets institutionalized. With the help of a young lawyer, Fred Gaily, the idea of believing in Santa Claus is questioned by the public as Kris Kringle is taken to court. Along the way he encounters a young girl and her mother who disbelieve in anything magical. This a great movie is for people of all ages to help keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

9. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

A Dr. Seuss classic gets brought to life through the eyes of Ron Howard in this cinematic masterpiece as viewers are told the story of the Grinch. Going past the book’s storytelling, the movie gives a new meaning to the word spirit as Christmas enthusiast, Cindy Lou Who, strives to find the Grinch and get him to accept the meaning of Christmas. The Grinch remains reluctant as his story unfolds, revealing why he has a deep hatred for the holiday. Jim Carey stars as the green creature who despises Christmas in an enjoyable experience for the whole family with enough humor, heart and Who’s to warm up the toughest critic.

IMDb rating: 6/10

8. “Scrooged” (1988)

Going from one comedian to the next, this movie takes an updated version of “A Christmas Carol” to new generations. Frank Cross is a cynical television executive that forces the three spirits of past, present and future to visit him after his heartless ways cause distress to employees and push loved ones away. Bill Murray is the eccentric scrooge with a lot to learn when it comes to being kind to others. A comedic take into a Christmas classic, this revised version is sure to make you appreciative into spending your holidays with an open heart.

IMDb rating: 7/10

7. “The Santa Clause” (1994)

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the making of Santa Claus himself with this 90’s hit. After Santa trips off the roof, Scott Calvin is forced to become the new Kris Kringle when the original disappears. Calvin experiences all the changes occurring to him from rapid weight gain to knowing every children’s name and Christmas wish. Scott’s journey is not without bumps as he faces many obstacles to achieve being the man in the red suit.

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

The Peanuts gang returns with another lesson of appreciation for the meaning of Christmas. While rehearsing for a play about the coming of Christmas, Charlie Brown goes to look for the perfect tree to put into a scene and stumbles across a small one with endless possibilities, but the rest of the gang isn’t too happy. Watch how Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy and rest express their ideas of Christmas as it unfolds to reveal that the holidays is more than what comes out of a store.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

5. “The Polar Express” (2004)

A young boy embarks on a journey to the North Pole by a magical train, the Polar Express. Along the way, he puts his doubts about Santa Claus to the test as he goes through self discovery and the meaning of Christmas while encountering dangerous adventures with his new friends. Tom Hanks voices the strong-willed conductor (and more) that gives advice about why Santa Claus is important that will truly make a skeptic into a believer of the holidays.

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

4. “A Christmas Story” (1983)

All Ralphie wants is a Red Ryder B.B. Gun for Christmas. He makes it quite clear to his parents, teacher and a man dressed as Santa and will stop at nothing to get it. Set in the 1940’s, the story of a little boy’s dreams makes audiences reflect on that one special gift they wanted. Until Christmas however, Ralphie will just has to deal with his awkward family. “A Christmas Story” is a classic that’s sure to make you laugh.

IMDb rating: 8/10

3. “Home Alone” (1990)

Kevin McCallister is spending Christmas on his own. The problem being he’s eight! After being forgotten at home when leaving for a family trip, Kevin must deal with his new living arrangements. To make matters worst, two screwball thieves try to rob his house. Watch Kevin’s adventures as he tackles the difficulties of Christmas.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

2. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

George Bailey spends his whole life helping others and maintaining a steady life in Bedford Falls. But in doing so, he has given his dreams and aspirations no attention. This and money lost from his company force him to think about suicide since George feels he is worth more dead than alive. But a guardian angel named Clarence appears to help George gets to witness the impact he has made on his town. Grab your tissues because this movie makes audiences see how beautiful life can be, especially during a white Christmas.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

1. “Elf” (2003)

A gown man dresses like an elf, personally knows Santa and eats syrup with everything. What else can you ask for? Will Farrell takes on the role of Buddy, an orphan found in Santa’s bag as a baby and who is ultimately raised by elves. When Buddy discovers he is a human, he sets out to New York City to reunite with his distant and harsh father, Walter. Watch Buddy’s adjustment to everyday life as he challenges social norms while giving hysterical scenes. “Elf” is sure to bring out the Christmas kid in all of us.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

