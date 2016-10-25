Tormented for Protection:

How does it make you feel, when you see everyday people being treated unfairly by police officers? Have you been accused or stopped under false pretenses?

“It’s funny how red, white, and blue represents freedom, until you see them flashing in your rear view mirror.” -Unknown-

No one suspects to be the one being hailed by the flashing of red and blue lights behind them.

Or even be stopped in the middle of a stroll to the store or school and searched without permission and be spoken to in a derogatory manner.

In recent years, much of the public has lost trust in law enforcement. Many don’t even like the idea of involving police in matters of social, public and family safety.

As they should for having fear of being coerced, imprisoned under false pretenses, shot by the ones who are supposed to protect us.

Heartbreaking to think:

Have our protectors become our tormentors?

“In any profession, for example, if I’m doing this (journalism) and someone tells me how to do my job correctly,” said David de la Riva, a journalism student from Fullerton College

“You’re going to be pissed off and take out your anger on them.” De la Riva said while crossing one arm over the other.

“Police officers should try to be more forth-coming, open minded and relieved, that civilians are trying to make their jobs easier by learning the rules and not breaking them.” he said optimistically.

I do believe many officers do the right thing and some don’t deserve the things they get, just for an honest mistake or impulse reaction.

For the most part, officers that have stopped me have not been aggressive, but were extremely condescending.

Literally demeaning my value as a human being and a citizen to this country.

Christopher Sapp, from Black Hole Records, having family members in law enforcement, speaks on behalf on the safety of all parties involved in during an arrest, accident, car chase etc.

“If you’re taking video from a distance, it’s fine.” he said rolling his eyes.

“If you’re close to three or four feet. It could endanger, not just the would be felon, but the officer and the person taking video.”

I’ve had my “unfair” share of police trying to accuse me of drug possession and attempt to sell as a teenager when I was 15-years-old on my skateboard.

Running stops signs when I had done nothing wrong.

Who should be responsible for the way police treat the people they’re supposed to protect?

Elias Garcia, a former military police officer for the Marine Corps touches on the the ethics of why police are entitled to be scrutinizing towards civilians.

“Officers are entitled to react unfairly for constantly being second guessed for doing the job they’re trained to do.” Garcia said standing proudly with a look of nostalgia.

“But it does fall under the academy to teach their recruits to be more in-depth with the law and the protection of civilians, so they won’t be caught in the middle of a problem.” Garcia said firmly.

It is true, what you learn from a teacher, is what, inevitably will be repeated by the student.

I, being a combat veteran, have an understanding for teaching someone how be proficient in their field of work; infantry being the job of choice.

It was my job to make soldiers mentally tough and experts in their skills.In doing so, I also treated those boys like human beings, not numbers or tools. I knew better.

I learned all the negative aspects of being an infantryman from unethical trainers, but I also knew, naturally, I am not a person of such character.

I know we all have had some kind of bad experience with a disgruntled officer. This should not completely change how we view the way their job is done.

It is a dangerous and thankless job at times, but not all actions by officers should be over-looked or disregarded.

Could there be change in the future?

Who knows?

But I do hope one day someone will wake up and really see the big picture.

Who will protect us? If we can’t count on those, whose job is to keep us safe.