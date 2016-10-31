Tough competition for the Hornets

The Fullerton women’s soccer team puts up a fight from the very first minute of the game, but unfortunately could not seem to get past the lengthy team of Pirates.

“It wasn’t the exact outcome we wanted but coming from a 6-0 loss from the first time we played them (OCC), we weren’t looking for very much but they came out to play and they did extremely well,” assistant coach Munier Abdo said.

Having no substitutes for the game, the Pirates outnumbered the Hornets on and off the field having 16 players on their roster, while Fullerton had just 11 due to injuries.

Sophomore Emily Valdez had made the only goal for the Hornets at the 10th minute as Freshman Marlena Carrillo feeds the ball to Valdez at the top of the eighteen passing through Pirate defenders and a shot at the bottom left corner of the net.

“It was a good center pass from Marlena, I looked to receive and play the ball quickly, then just cut to one side of the defender to get that open shot,” said Valdez.

The Pirates used extreme physicality in frustration being that they were just a goal away from being neck-and-neck with the Hornets in the first half.

“It was a really physical game but the girls worked really hard playing with only 11, they did everything we needed them to do,” Abdo said.

Freshman goalie for the Hornets Marla Debarros was just one of the few targets of the violent playing coming from the Pirates with several late cheap shot to the head.

“After getting kneed in the head, I started hesitating and played more cautious, but overall I have improved a lot being that this is a new position that I’ve learned in just four weeks,” Debarros said.

Orange Coast head coach Kevin Smith expressed his frustration and complete shock to his team at halftime, and his words did the team justice.

The Pirates came back with two more goals within the first 25 minutes of the second half.

Leading scorer for the Pirates Sophomore forward Sydnee Busby was responsible for 3 out of the 4 goals that Orange Coast scored in the match with 1 goal at the 4th minute and 2 goals at the 48th and 57th minute.

With Busby’s hat trick leading the Pirates to victory, the Hornets did not back down from a defensive challenge.

Although the Hornets stayed strong throughout the entire game, the team still has some slight technical skills to continue to improve on as far as first-touches and clearing the ball in dangerous areas.

“We just need to keep the intensity high,” Valdez said. “As long as we stay focused and challenge every play, our next game should be a good win for us.”

Catch the Hornets battle their next opponents, the Santa Ana College Dons on Friday October 28 at 3:00 in Santa Ana.

