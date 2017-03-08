Umoja’s “Rap with the Faculty” gave FC a sense of unity one song at a time

There are many forms of expression through entertainment and rap is no exception.

Fullerton College students came together at the Umoja Program center on Monday, March 6 for the first ever “Rap with the Faculty”.

Students brought some of their favorite rap songs to explain the meaning to their peers in attempt to extend unity and peace.

“We wanted to create a safe space for the Umoja Program for us to come and get to know the faculty members,” Micaiah Satterwhite said, host and coordinator. “I was pleasantly surprised of everyone’s choices of what they presented.”

The songs that were picked by the students ranged from hip hop to hard rap with messages that carried different meanings.

Such selections included “Black Boy Fly” by Kendrick Lamar, “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy and “The Rose that Grows from Concrete” by Tupac.

These songs give a similar message of fighting for what you believe in and the influence of self-empowerment.

“I grew up with Lauryn Hill since I was a kid. This song always brings me home and it’s really important for me to feel this way,” Asia Washington explained about her song choice of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”.

The music gave a sense of comfort and understanding as each student’s presentation was received with positive encouragement from everyone in attendance.

“I felt really at peace here with everyone sharing their songs and analyzing it,” Joshua Quinonez explained. “I choose ‘One Love’ by Nas because it’s a good song that describes the difference between an education and living in a improvised area.”

Umoja presented this event to offer FC students and faculty a sense of community and acceptance with the ever growing tension coming from politics and society.

“With us sharing music and vining, we are revamping the program by trying to do more events to get more students involved, “Satterwhite said. “We want to be a platform for everyone by fellowship and having fun with each other.”

Don’t miss their financial assistance workshop “Wait Till I Get My Money Right” on March 8 at 11 a.m, as well as “Kink” on March 21 at 1 p.m, which will offer an open discussion on black hair.

Both events are open for everyone and will be held at the Umoja Program center in the 500 building, room 513.

