Upcoming Fullerton Women’s Leadership Forum will celebrate women in the community

Rudi Villa Posted On November 15, 2016
The yearly event will take place in the Grand Hall at the Fullerton Community Center at 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to all members of the community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate to non-profit charity organizations that contribute to the success of the Fullerton community.

12th Annual Fullerton Women's Leadership Forum

The free event will be held at the Fullerton Community Center in the Grand Hall beginning at 5 p.m. Photo credit: Fullerton Women's Leadership Forum Facebook

Five local leaders will be recognized at the forum for their contributions to the community. The honorary guests will be as follows:

  • Kathy Schaefer- Division Chief of Administration, Fullerton and Brea Fire Departments for Leadership in Public Safety
  • Laura Macias- Executive Director, JOYA Scholars for Leadership in Non-Profit/Community Support
  • Janny Meyer- Board Trustee, Fullerton School District for Leadership in Education
  • Karen Cannizzaro- Vice President of Facilities, St. Jude Medical Center for Leadership in Healthcare
  • Glynnes Pruett- Owner, Comic Book Hideout for Leadership in Small Business/Entreprenuership
The Forum's honorary attendees

This year's honorary attendees include five distinguished woman of the Fullerton community. Photo credit: Fullerton Women's Leadership Forum Facebook

“The women selected as honorees are some of the best role models you will find in our city. Together, they demonstrate how women leaders are making a difference in so many aspects of our lives,” Fitzgerald said .

The Woman’s Club of Fullerton strives to unite women of all ages, individual situations and occupations to support charitable organizations, foster friendships and empower women through learning about the community.

To coincide with this mission, the forum was designed to recognize the accomplishments of women leaders in and around the Fullerton Community.

“This year’s event will be remarkable. I hope everyone will come out to support these women and their accomplishments”, said Fitzgerald.

For more information, please visit their website.

