Uploader of Campus Safety video receives threats via Social Media

WARNING: This article contains vulgar & sexist language

After posting the video of Fullerton College Campus Safety Officer’s allegedly harassing Louis Munoz on Oct.13, 2016, at 2:45 p.m. the up-loader Wisdom Juice received a direct messaged threat and began being harassed online.

According to Wisdom Juice, Michael Lee Rossman threatened him that he would report Wisdom Juice to the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for terrorism. Rossman also referred to Wisdom Juice, whom is an African American male, as “Boy” which is commonly used as a racial slur.

“Don’t start nothing you can’t preach boy. Posting that kid getting taken down by security guards is entirely possible by the law and if you keep up I’ll report you for instigating to any Police Department available and the FBI and CIA as you are causing a terrorism by trying to gather as much individuals as you can to Rally against police and school boards. This is a warning to you first and last,” Rossman stated in the message sent to Wisdom Juice, “I already reported you to Facebook so good luck.”

Wisdom Juice posted a picture of the message in his inbox with a response on the the thread for his recording at 9:51 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016.

“This guy threatening because I post this video because I want justice I’m activist I gotta post this kind of stuff.”

User’s on Facebook also began implying Wisdom Juice was just being oversensitive in regard to the incident.

“This is what happeneds when you stop hitting your kids they turn to phone recording pussy’s. Stop yelling he’s not a cop. No shit he’s not a cop says so on his back. And from the signs I saw you can’t smoke on campus and when he didn’t want to comply that’s what happens damn hippie crys like a bitch when he gets handled like one,” Alfred Zambano commented.

“Does he need to go to the ER? Is he OK? Does he need a tampon?” Jose Guerrero Chuck added.

“This is the dumbest video against police I’ve ever seen, literally if you’re not bugging him he’s not gonna mess with you. This is literally the saddest post I’ve seen. Suck it up,” Austin Elliott said.

User’s also began saying that Wisdom Juice, as well as those involved, were cowards for not attacking the security guard when he was arresting Munoz.

“Why didn’t anybody step in???? Fuckin pussies. This is exactly what’s wrong with our world,” Alexander Halle commented at 8:38 a.m. on October 14, 2016.

“And all u guys did was just watch? What a bunch a fkn sissy’s i would have fucked them up. They had no right to lay hands on that gentleman at all. My faith in humanity has been decreased just seeing how people did nothing but watch and record. That man was getting his rights violated and theres no arguement against that.” Chuckles Mendez commented at 12:09 p.m. on October 14, 2016.

“Why didn’t any of you assholes help the poor kid? That’s why shit like this happens,” Jake Jacobs commented at 1:08 p.m. on October 14, 2016.

Daniela Juarez, a witness to the Munoz incident and the recorder of a second video that has surfaced, replied to Jake Jacobs comment.

“So we could get the dude fired. That’s why we didn’t step in. Then it would of been like 10 of us hand cuffed. The cops going against us for acting like animals, etc.” Juarez said.

A number of Facebook users also began making remarks about the intelligence of Wisdom Juice.

“I hope the person that wrote this isn’t going to that college. He or she must be saving their basic English course for their last semester. Punctuation really helps people understand what you’re trying to say,” Danny Jones commented.

“The guy filming is a moron! If a campus officer or any authority asks you to do something, you do it, and you don’t argue or resist! Get a clue!” Dan Henshall added.

Wisdom Juice responded to the comments over an interview with the Hornet on October 17, 2016.

He commented on the online threat he received from Michael Lee Rossman as well as the online harassment he’s received from commenters.

“I just thought it was funny, to me it was all funny but I just did the right thing by posting the video,” Wisdom Juice said, “I’m not really tripping on the harassment, just that one guy who said he was going to report me to CIA & FBI and, that tripped me out.”

Wisdom Juice hasn’t received any messages from Michael Lee Rossman since then.