Vandalism arrest made at FC Sculpture Garden

Jeff Watson Posted On November 17, 2016
Fullerton Police talking to the suspect at fullerton college Photo credit: Joshua Miranda

A man was arrested on Fullerton College campus in connection with the vandalism of two cars and the theft of a U.S. flag Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Sepulveda of the Fullerton Police Department would only comment that a vandalism occurred off-campus on the intersection of N. Lemon St. and E. Whiting Ave.

One suspect was arrested near the gazebo in the Statue Garden in FC.

The flag that the suspect had allegedly taken was found hanging on the gazebo and damaged.

An eyewitness, who chose not to be named, mentioned that the flag had been taken from one of the residences where the alleged vandalism took place.

“He was across the street waving the flag,” said Mark Adams, another eyewitness and a Fullerton College student.

“He posted it up there [the gazebo] expecting no one would say shit about it,” added Adams.

Adams also mentioned that the suspect might have possibly been intoxicated at the time of the alleged crimes.

The victims of the vandalism were not available for comment.

fullerton police taking the main suspect into custody off of Fullerton College campus Photo credit: Joshua Miranda

 

Jeff Watson


