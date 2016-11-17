Vandalism arrest made at FC Sculpture Garden

A man was arrested on Fullerton College campus in connection with the vandalism of two cars and the theft of a U.S. flag Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Sepulveda of the Fullerton Police Department would only comment that a vandalism occurred off-campus on the intersection of N. Lemon St. and E. Whiting Ave.

One suspect was arrested near the gazebo in the Statue Garden in FC.

The flag that the suspect had allegedly taken was found hanging on the gazebo and damaged.

An eyewitness, who chose not to be named, mentioned that the flag had been taken from one of the residences where the alleged vandalism took place.

“He was across the street waving the flag,” said Mark Adams, another eyewitness and a Fullerton College student.

“He posted it up there [the gazebo] expecting no one would say shit about it,” added Adams.

Adams also mentioned that the suspect might have possibly been intoxicated at the time of the alleged crimes.

The victims of the vandalism were not available for comment.

