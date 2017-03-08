  • - Advertisement -

Podcast: Night Owl Live – Week 3

Ayrton Lauw Posted On March 8, 2017
It was a chilly night at this week’s Open Mic Night at the Night Owl, but the supportive audience and amazing performers warmed up the atmosphere.

Charles Fullwood kicked off the show with a stellar performance as the event’s featured performer with much of the audience cheering.

The Night Owl will hosting “Save The Night Owl Mini-Fest” this Saturday, March 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight as a fundraiser to replace their broken espresso machine. Check out their GoFundMe campaign to make a donation towards their new machine.

Head over to the Night Owl’s website for more information about their upcoming events and dates.

Join us again next week to listen in on The Hornet’s weekly Night Owl Open Mic Night podcast.

