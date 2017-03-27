What becoming state champs is all about

The Fullerton College Hornets took the State and National Title last season for the first time since 1983, when it was headed by Fullerton College’s most well-known and admired athletics coach, Hal Sherbeck. Since the win, 15 players, including four freshman, have been recruited by colleges across the country, with more expected to be recruited later this year.
This is Fullerton’s fourth State and National title. The National Title is determined by polls conducted by the California Community College’s Athletic Association (CCCAA) and the California Community College’s Football Association (CCCFA). Their victory cemented FC as a leader in California community-college athletics.
Participating in the football program provides students with an environment where they can focus on their studies and in some cases stay out of trouble. The program keeps players in line with their priorities both on and off the field. It shows them what it means to be a winner and how far you can go when you come together and work hard as a team.
The experiences gained from the short time students have lasts much longer than the one or two years they attend Fullerton College. For the players, a State Title victory is something they can hold on to and cherish for the rest of their lives.
Justin Parcells, former linebacker for the Hornets during their championship season, is just one example of how Fullerton College football has shaped the direction of students’ lives.
He was recruited by San Jose State University after his freshman year and is now majoring in Sociology. He thanks Fullerton College for the amazing opportunity:
“I have never been part of such a great team from top to bottom. The program itself was like a huge family, everyone was cool with one another and the coaches wanted what was best for everyone. Fullerton offers many opportunities for students to succeed and they make sure everyone is on top of their studies.”
“After winning state I felt on top of the world. It was such a huge achievement and it is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Leave a Reply