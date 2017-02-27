  • - Advertisement -

What does Black History Month mean to you?

J.P. Dabu Posted On February 27, 2017
Fullerton College students share their perspectives on the month dedicated to highlighting the achievements of historical figures that have truly impacted our society and those who are just beginning to do so.

Fullerton College honors Black History Month to focus on the contributions and continued work of the African-American community.

Fullerton College honors Black History Month 2017 Photo credit: thirteen.org.

The Cadena Cultural Center has collaborated with several organizations, such as Associated Students and UMOJA, to celebrate this month by hosting a handful of events on campus.

On Feb. 14, along with A.S., they kicked off CommUNITY Day, which is devoted to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to community service, with many clubs, programs and local non-profit organizations from Fullerton and the Orange County area.

The Cadena Cultural Center and UMOJA invited students, faculty and staff alike to the African-American forum that took place on Feb. 16. Professors and students built dialogues on certain issues and addressed personal anecdotes adhering to the keynote theme, “Sharing Our Stories.”

To conclude the month’s festivities on Feb. 28, the Beat Café Open Mic Night will celebrate its tenth anniversary with Fullerton College’s very own poets, singers, and musicians alike.

For more information about their upcoming campus events, visit the Cadena Cultural Center website.

