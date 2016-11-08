What does Proposition 64 mean for me?

Although Proposition 64 has been passed by voters, it will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2018.

The proposition allows the recreational use of marijuana to adults 21 years of age and over.

When Proposition 64 comes into effect in 2018, California will become one of the few states to have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.

The proposition will treat the recreational use of marijuana similar to consumption of alcohol.

Proposition 64 will also allow Californians to transport and carry up to 28 grams of marijuana legally.

The passing of this proposition will also help stimulate economic growth for the state of California.

According to an article by CNN Money states that “Advocates say legal pot could generate $1 billion a year.”

Orange County joined some of the few counties in the state to be against Proposition 64, by voting a 50.8 percent against, with only 12 percent of precincts reporting at the time.

While Orange County voted against Proposition 64, Los Angeles County voted in favor of the proposition, by voting a 58 percent in favor, with only 9 percent of precincts reporting at the time.

California was not the only state to legalize recreational marijuana this election. Massachusetts joined Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Colorado in the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Maine, Arizona and Nevada all had propositions this year, but ballots are still being counted.

