What’s happened to Officer Dino Skokos?

A month following the incidents involving Dino Skokos, no new details have emerged regarding the private investigation.

Currier & Hudson, a private law group that specializes in representing public agencies, was hired by the North Orange County Community College District to investigate the incidents Skokos was involved with.

In a video captured by a Fullerton College student who identified himself as Wisdom Juice, Skokos can be seen engaging in an altercation with a student, Luis Munoz.

Once the video surfaced, the public responded with both positive and negative reactions.

Skokos was then put on leave and no return date has been decided.

President Greg Schulz promised the college’s full dedication in reaching a conclusion regarding the incident.

Kendall C. Swanson, representative from the Currier & Hudson law group, had no comment as the investigation is still on going.

Follow the story at hornet.fullcoll.edu.

