Women’s golf team ends season proudly

With the season ending last week, the Hornets end a busy season full of triumph and knowledge with them competing in So Cal Regionals and State Championships within the last three weeks.

This is especially impressive since the team is consisted of only six freshman, doing the best they can but either way Coach John Winek is proud.

“The team was composed of six first year players which made it difficult” Winek states, “Because of this, the team started slowly but showed much improvement during the season.”

Leading the team is no other than Brooke Barker and Gwen Bates with their impressive scores throughout the season.

Scores that were visible from their first game in Orange Coast with Barker placing fourth and Bates fifth out of the whole competition.

Other notable plays include the Orange Empire Conference Championships ended with Bates earning first team All-Orange Empire Conference and Barker being named second.

This ambition stayed strong as Bates represented Fullerton College in the CCCAA State Championships in Morro Bay, placing 28th out of 57 competitors.

The future with these Hornets look strong as they continue to perfect their craft for next season.

“The season’s result reaffirmed my belief that golf is not a part time activity.” said Winek, “Success can only be achieved by organized practices and players willing to spend the time needed to improve.”

