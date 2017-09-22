Women’s soccer cruises past Norco Mustangs

The Hornets women’s soccer team defeated Orange Empire Conference rival, Norco Mustangs, by a score of 4-0 on Sept, 22.

Fullerton dominated in ball possession, and improved to 6-1 on the season and stay perfect in the conference standings by rising to 3-0 in conference play.

“We played with heart and I think that we just came together to get this win as a team,” said Freshman forward Brianna Remedios about her team’s win.

The Hornets began the game controlling the ball and taking scoring opportunities, putting pressure on the Mustangs defense early.

After taking multiple shots, the team found their opening after Remedios’s shot deflected off the Norco goalkeeper. Sophomore defender Tatsiana Loscutoff found an opening and put the ball in the back of the net for her team’s first goal of the game.

From then on, the Hornets maintained possession of the ball and limited Norco’s offense to only a couple of shots.

“You want to keep possession the whole time. We’ve been working on our passes a lot this week,” added Remedios.

The most notable shot by the Mustangs came in the form of a free kick by sophomore midfielder Vanessa Espinoza. Other than Espinoza’s shot, the Mustangs didn’t find many opportunities and remained scoreless.

“Our game plan was to play better defensively in the midfield. To try to control from there and posses the ball to create chances in the attacking third of the field, so we could create opportunities to score,” said head coach Pam Lewin.

The next scoring opportunity came towards the end of the half for the Hornets.

Minutes before the first half ended, sophomore defender Brooke Morris added to her team’s lead, putting them up 2-0 at the half.

Coming out of the break, Fullerton saw more opportunities to score, but couldn’t take advantage of them.

Shots by Remedios, Morris, and a corner from Morris that set up a header for Loscutoff all missed wide of the goal, keeping the score at 2-0.

Later in the half, a steal by Morris gave Fullerton their next scoring chance.

Morris found freshman midfielder Sindy Villa open. Villa took the ball into the penalty area and gave it back to Morris who then found Remedios open for a scoring opportunity.

Remedios, who only had the goalkeeper in front of her, was able to sneak the ball in for the Hornets third goal of the game.

“Staying consistent and having good chemistry with the girls is a key to the game of soccer,” commented freshman defender Alyssa Madrigal.

With the clock winding down and the Hornets in control, Freshman midfielder Miranda Perez added a goal of her own to seal the victory for Fullerton and capping off a dominant win with her team’s fourth goal of the day.

Amid their three-game win streak, the Hornets must travel for their next game against conference rival, Orange Coast College (4-1-3).

To find success in their next game, Lewin commented, “We’re going to face a really tough challenge on Tuesday against Orange Coast and for us, it’s just working on those things. Being disciplined on defense and creating opportunities in the attack so we have scoring opportunities.”

Fullerton looks to keep its conference record perfect as they go on the road to play the Pirates at 3 p.m. on Sept. 26.

0 Shares









