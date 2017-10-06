Women’s soccer falls short to Santiago Canyon

The Hornets women’s soccer team lost their conference game against Santiago Canyon College by a final score of 3-1 on Oct. 6.

Although previously undefeated in Orange Empire Conference play, the Hornets now are 4-1-2 in conference play while the Hawks improve to 6-1-1 in the Orange Empire Conference standings.

“I thought we played a little timid during the first part of the first half and it was hard for us because we allowed a goal and it looked like we just weren’t ready to play,” commented head-coach Pam Lewin.

Santiago Canyon got ahead of Fullerton early in the game.

With a quick score early in the first half, the Hawks took control of the ball which forced the Hornets to play early defense that didn’t let up.

Fullerton’s first possible scoring opportunity came when sophomore midfielder Mariah Gishwiller found sophomore defender Brook Morris open just outside of the penalty box. Morris’s shot missed the goal, but the shot showed signs of life for the Hornet offensive attack.

Minutes later, Morris was awarded a free kick after a handball was called on the Hawks sophomore defender Kennedi Hauck.

The free kick was deflected by the wall formed by Santiago Canyon. Off the deflection, Morris took another shot but it sailed out of bounds.

As the temperature rose, the frustration also began to build for Fullerton.

“It was hot but both of us had to play in it. So, it was a factor, but it was one of those things that we can’t control,” said Freshman midfielder Riley Thomsen.

Santiago Canyon kept control of the game and their 1-0 lead, but after about halfway through the first half, the Hawks threatened to score again.

After failing to capitalize on a corner, the Santiago Canyon’s freshman forward Ofelia Sosa took a shot from outside the penalty area.

The shot took a high bounce, but freshman goalkeeper Savannah Dyer misjudged the ball and was unable to make the save.

“They got another goal that was usually a save that our goalkeeper makes every other time except for today. She let the ball bounce too high and it got over her,” added Lewin.

Down by two, Fullerton looked to get on the scoreboard before the half ended.

With the second half winding down, Giswhiller took a shot that was deflected by a defender. Off the deflection, freshman midfielder Alexandra Lopez found an opening and scored her team’s first and only goal.

To open up the second half, the Hawks didn’t let up.

Once again, Sosa added to her team’s lead and her goal total for the day after being set up by a teammate.

“It was kind of a letdown in the second half when within two minutes they scored again,” added Lewin.

As for Fullerton’s offense in the second half, the opportunities were present.

The Hornets were awarded a few corners and had shots on goal in the second half but weren’t able to find the back of the net resulting in their 3-1 loss.

“So, it was just kind of hard to battle, but you saw all the injuries that we suffered during the course of the game and we just have to get healthy now and face Cypress now,” said Lewin.

The Lady Hornets have their sights set on improving before their November rematch against the Hawks.

“It not so much affects us negatively, it gives us a reason to work harder the next time we play against them and to come out with a win,” commented freshman defender Alyssa Madrigal.

Although the Hornets have hopes of beating the Santiago Canyon later this season, their next game will be on the road against Cypress on Oct. 10 where they look to get back on track.

0 Shares









