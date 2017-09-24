Women’s Volleyball triumphs over Santa Ana

Fullerton College’s women’s volleyball team defeated Santa Ana in three sets 25-17, 25-13, and 25-17 in their home game on Friday, Sept. 22.

The first set started out fast with Santa Ana out-scoring the Hornets for the first three points. Fullerton quickly bounced back, took the lead and held their position to win the first set with confidence that carried them through the night.

As the second set started, the Hornets immediately began leading and won by a comfortable margin.

When the third and final set of the night began, Fullerton was barely holding on to their lead in the beginning and Santa Ana capitalized on multiple chances to tie the game.

That didn’t last as the Hornets picked up the momentum and took home a win that sophomore Maya Maldonado credits to “teamwork and unity.”

Head coach Jason Dillard said of his team that they “executed extremely well” and that they “competed and played great.”

Dillard also stressed that the win was a team effort,“This team has been working hard to turn things around, it’s a team win. Everyone gets credit,” he said.

Coach also stressed that the team “always can get better” whether that be in practice or in games.

Sophomore Kaylyn Johnson, who contributed seven kills, was proud of how the Hornets played. “We blocked really good tonight,” she said.

Dillard said that the focus now comes on practice and improving as a group as well as making sure to “play well on your side of the net.”

Johnson said of her team that they “did pretty good” and improving on how they are “reading the ball a bit more.”

The Hornets will face Saddleback College on Friday, Sept. 27.

