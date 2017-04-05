Your Guide for Spring Break Activities

To help get your break started on the right foot, take a look at the list below for some ideas you may want to include in your week long itinerary.

Oggi’s Pizza and Brewing Company

12362 Chapman Ave

Garden Grove, CA 92840





If pizza and beer sounds like the perfect combination, be sure to visit Oggi’s Pizza and Brewing Company. This sports bar & pizzeria offers plasma TVs, house-brewed beers and a wide menu of casual eats. Not to mention Groupon is offering a deal of $15 for $30 Worth of Casual Dining for Oggi’s.

Hi-Tech Archery

1912 W. Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92833





If you’re in the market for something a little more exciting, check out Hi-Tech Archery. You will be sure to find an array of bows, mounted buck heads and colorful bull’s-eyes. A special deal is available on Groupon for two for $25 archery lessons.

Massage1Spa

8201 Westminster Boulevard, Suite 100

Westminster, CA 92683

Need something to take your worries away from the stressful semester? Take a look at this deal for a 60 minute massage for $29. Massage1Spa utilizes specialty reflexology techniques to ensure you leave relaxed and refreshed.

Tanaka Farms

5380 3/4 University Dr.

Irvine, CA 92612

With the weathering warming up, you may want to spend your time outdoors. Tanaka Farms is just the place to go! This organic farm offers over 50 different fruits and vegetables for guests to pick from. On weekends, guests can indulge in their strawberry and cookout tours. Free wagon rides around the farm are also offered.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort has so many outdoor activities to offer during this time of year. Visitors can take a swim, a boat out for a cruise or lounge on the sand. If you are looking to stay for longer than a day, they have you covered. The 110 acre resort has over 300 RV sites, 24 mobile cottages and campsites with rent-tent services. Also available are various options for meals ranging from a grocery store to a fine dining restaurant, Back Bay Bistro. Everyone is sure to find an activity of their liking at this vacation spot.

Peter &

Mary Muth Interpretive Center

2301 University Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Be sure to check out Peter & Mary Muth Interpretive Center nature preserve. This center offers interactive exhibits, the opportunity to see live reptiles and amphibians, as well as audio-visual presentations. The center also hosts movie nights and actives the whole family will enjoy, such as arts and crafts, storytelling and nature walks. The schedule of movie nights and activities are available on the OC Parks website.

