10 hospitalized after suspected DUI driver rams into crowd in Downtown Fullerton

The crash is being reported to have occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on W. Santa Fe Ave. just outside of the popular Heroes Bar & Grill Establishment.

Witnesses say that there was a dispute that led civilians to surround a red Toyota and demand that the driver inside get out. The suspected driver then panicked and headed down Santa Fe Ave. where he hit a couple cars and ultimately rammed into a crowd of pedestrians.

There were reports that said multiple drivers were stuck underneath the wrecked truck. Upon the arrival of police, serious life saving measures were performed to save those pedestrians that were trapped under the vehicle.

The official police report released by the Fullerton Police Department stated that, “With the help of some nearby Good Samaritans, FPD officers were able to lift the Toyota Tacoma enough to free the pedestrians who had been struck and were now stuck underneath it.”

The victims were taken to local centers to be treated for their injuries. A total of 10 victims have been reported to have suffered moderate to serious injuries and were admitted into hospitals.

The victims were “ranging in age from 18-years-old to 49-years-old.”

The driver has now been identified as, 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim, California. Police say he is suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he struck the sidewalk. He has now been arrested for felony DUI and causing bodily injuries.

Due to the liveliness of the Downtown Fullerton scene, Fullerton Police are asking for any other witnesses to come forward with any information of the incident to help them with their investigation.

Fullerton Police Traffic Bureau (714) 738-5313.

Anonymous tips can be sent to 1(855) TIP-OCCS or at their website at www.p3tips.com/913

