2019 Highlights of the 71st Annual Emmy Awards

The red carpet was rolled out and in check last night for the 71st Annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award show was filled with laughs, memories and unforgettable acceptance speeches.

Let’s take a look back into the night starting with red carpet. As always there will be some hits and misses with outfit choices.

Some looks of the night were: Mandy Moore wearing custom Brandon Maxwell, Sophie Turner wearing custom Louis Vuitton and Emilia Clark wearing an Valentino dress. Some miss’s were from Vera Farmiga wearing a Ryan Roche red dress.

Tonight’s red carpet highlight’s were, Milo Ventimiglia, he brought his parents to the ceremony which overall was a very sweet moment for the carpet.

Laverne Cox and attorney Chase Strangio shined some light on Title VII Act and to the Supreme Court. Cox wore a rainbow clutch that presented those names in honor of the LGBTQ community.

Laverne Cox’s known for her role from the show “Orange is the New Black” from Netflix. Cox came to the award show to use her platform to tell her audience that on Oct. 8 lives for the LGBTQ community may be threatened by the Trump Administration; they want to make it legal for workers to fire their employees for being LGBTQ.

This year was the first time the Emmys did not have a host and relied on celebrities to carry on the show presenting each award.

The Emmys had an abundance of some of stars come out and crack a few jokes and proceed on to the next award.

Starting with the announcer welcoming Homer Simson and Anthony Anderson taking over the show backstage, where his mom and him were placing Emmy Plaques into her purse, it was a laughable moment.

Anderson then had to make the difficult decision in picking someone who really knew a thing or two about film and television; someone from backstage then told Bryan Cranston to go stage. Cranston proceeded on and spoke about television and film which lead to the start of a montage of a variety of films and TV shows.

Best Supporting Actor and Actress went to Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein for their performance in the Comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Borstein when accepting her award took to the stage to accept her award also touched on to her grandmother, “I dedicate this to the strength of a woman.” Her grandmother survived the Holocaust Borstein said.

Amazon Prime Video original show “Fleabag” won 4 Emmys in the categories for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a series awarded to Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Fleabag also won Outstanding Director for a Comedy series awarded to Harry Bradbeer.

When Patricia Arquette won for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu’s, “The Act” she spoke a heartfelt speech about losing her sister Alexis.

“In my heart, I’m so sad. I lost my sister Alexis. And trans people are still being persecuted. I’m in mourning every day of my life Alexis,” said Arquette.

The audience gave a standing ovation to the cast of “Game of Thrones” who won Outstanding Drama series earning them 12 awards the most of any program this year.

James Corden came onto the stage to announce the Outstanding Television Movie “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”.

Next the award for Lead Actress in a limited series or movie went to Michelle Williams for her role in ‘Fosse Verdon”. What captivated her acceptance speech was her message for equal pay.

“When a woman, especially a woman of color- because she stands to make 52 cents a dollar compared to her white, male counterpart- tells you what she needs in order to do her job. Listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it,” Williams said.

Halsey performed a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s song, “Time After Time” during the memoriam to honor the actors and actresses who passed away this year.

Billy Porter had people on their feet when he won Outstanding Actor in a drama series for “Pose.”

Writer For A Drama series went to Jesse Armstrong for “Succession.”

Jodie Comer had everyone laughing with her acceptance speech for Lead Actress in a Drama series “Killing Eve.”

Overall the night was filled with laughs, political statements, speeches that had everyone on the verge of tears and memories that will live on just like television and film.

