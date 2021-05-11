2021 Students of Distinction winners announced

The Fullerton College Student and Life Leadership announced the 2021 Students of Distinction winners Friday, May 7.

Raymond Robles and Dorian Weldon-Obando received the top two awards as the 2021 Distinguished Students of the Year, out of 20 students nominated from three categories: Academic Achievement, Personal Achievement, and Service Achievement.

Usually, Fullerton College has a fourth category: Competitive Achievement. Due to the restrictions with on-campus activities from Covid-19, this classification was not recognized in this year’s Students of Distinction.

The nominations were made by phone and email this year by the Office of Student Life and Leadership. The nomination process and selection of the recipients involved students, staff, and faculty.

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT: Viraj Bansal, Mehgan McDonald, Mahnur Bharucha, Allison Jackson, Deepti Agarwal, Jessica Susanto, Andres Reyna, Omar Garcia, Leonardo Hernandez, and Kiyarash Khanessari.

PERSONAL ACHIEVEMENT: Isabella Antonelli, Trinity Key, Danielle Naranjo, Karen Sosa, and Dorian Weldon-Obando.

SERVICE ACHIEVEMENT: Felicia Murillo, Krystal Martinez, Raymond Robles, Logan Ueno, and Gareth Waughan.

When asked whether next year’s Student of Distinction awards would be done virtually next year? “It is still up in the air, and a lot of it depends on whether the staff is on campus or not, ” Student Service Specialist Stephanie Rodriguez said.

“While we are disappointed that we could not celebrate in person again for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we look forward to bringing the Students of Distinction scholarship recognition and dinner back to campus next Spring 2022,” Naomi Abesamis, Director of Student Life and Leadership, stated in an email from the Fullerton Office of the President.

According to Fullerton College News Center, “each recipient will receive a special care package delivery sent to their home address.”

Students will also receive a scholarship check sponsored by Associated Students, Dr. Janet, and Henry Emoto, Schlinger Students of Distinction, Fullerton College Faculty Wives, District Management Association (DMA), various donors from Fullerton College and the Friends of the Fullerton College Foundation.