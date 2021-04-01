4 killed, 2 wounded in Orange shooting

Four people, including one child, died and two others were injured during a shooting at an Orange commercial building around 5:30 p.m., Orange Police confirmed.

A gunman entered the building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. and opened fire on the second floor. Police responded, and when they arrived, shots were still being fired. Officers returned fire.

“The scene is safe. There is no current danger to the public,” Lt. Jennifer Amat from the Orange Police Department said.

Officers responded to an active shooting and returned fire. The suspect and one injured victim were transported to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

“We heard seven to eight shots,” said witness Ryan Dalton.

This is the first time a mass shooting has occurred in Orange since a 1997 shooting where a fired CalTrans employee shot and killed four other coworkers.

Police officers and the fire department are still on the scene.

More details will come.

If anyone has any information related to the shooting, the Orange Police Department is asking for the public to call 714-744-7444.

