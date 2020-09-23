5 Best Webcomics You Should Read on Webtoon

Webcomics are comics that are published online. There are now apps where you can read them for free and even can publish their own comic. One of the most popular apps is Line Webtoon, the biggest webcomic platform.

The first webcomic was Witches and Stitches by Eric Millikin where he published on CompuServe, an online service in 1985. After that year, more webcomics started being published.

One of the most influential webcomics is Homestuck, a seven-year webcomic that started off as a story about a computer game that a boy and his friends would play and then to an epic adventure. It defied storytelling and gets the fandom into a discussion and what everything means creating an experience for the community.

Here are the top 5 webcomics you should read on Webtoon.

Room of Swords

Gyrus wakes up in a world ruled by monsters and in order to survive, he must find the boss sword to open the Room of Swords.

If you are into Sci-fi or a fan of video games, then this is the webcomic for you. It starts off as a race against time and now it has become to saving the world opening more questions and the mystery of the world and the characters in it.

Love Advice from The Great Duke of Hell

Paul is head over heels over the girl of his dreams, but he doesn’t know how to get her attention. The solution; summon Astaroth, one of the Great Dukes of Hell.

This comic is full of jokes and comedic visuals while building a story on the way so if you like a comedy mix with the supernatural go and read it.

Purple Hyacinth

Lauren Sinclair is an officer with a gift of being able to detect lies. She swore to uncover the mystery of the incident that took the life of someone dear to her. And she’ll do whatever it takes to do it even if it means working alongside the deadliest assassin.

With a series like this, it’s full of twists of turns, laughter, beautiful visuals, betrayal, and leaves you on the edge of your seat.

I Love Yoo

Shin-Ae Yoo is a not-so-average schoolgirl whose life has been filled with misfortune but is content with her life. Until she meets two brothers who will turn her life upside down.

What makes I Love Yoo special is that it takes time to build up the romance while maintaining a good story with lovable characters that you get to see grow and overcome obstacles in each chapter.

Unordinary

In a world fill with people with superpowers, John is a high school student who gets constantly bullied for his inability to have any powers. But what they don’t know is what will happen if they cross the line with him.

The webcomic is filled with action with great characters and storytelling and makes you question who’s the real enemy and the consequence of having power.

All these webcomics are currently ongoing and available on Webtoon for free.