Campus Safety report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

FC Campus Safety released its incident report for the week of Oct. 28-Nov 3. There were four incidents reported on campus during the week, including two arrests.

The first incident was a report of trespassing on Monday, Oct. 28 that led to an arrest at the 900 building.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, medical aid was called to staff lot C west.

A report of battery was made on Thursday, Oct. 30, in staff lot 3. The report does not list that an arrest was made for this incident.

On Friday, Nov. 1, there was a report of trespassing at the 900 building. This incident led to an arrest of a suspect. The 900 building houses the Automotive, Machine and Printing Technology departments.

Campus Safety Coordinator Jim McKamy, stated that a comment could not be made on the events at the 900 building. Requests for comment from the Fullerton Police Department are still pending a response as of publication.

No reports were recorded after Friday.

Contact Campus Safety at (714) 992-7777 in the event of an emergency or if assistance is needed.

