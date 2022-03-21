A film, television, and podcast review of stories told by women

To highlight a few women in the entertainment industry for Women’s History Month, here are some women the Hornet staff admire in media as creators of their shows.





Better Things

Pamela Adlon is the creator, producer, writer, and star of the FX series “Better Things.” The series follows her as the fictional character Sam Fox, a Hollywood actress and famed voiceover talent. Adlon herself has had a robust career in both film and television since the ’80s. Adlon has also won an Emmy for her voiceover work on “King of the Hill” as Bobby Hill.

On “Better Things,” Adlon’s character is an actor in Hollywood, living with her three daughters. The series focuses on her relationships with her daughters, both rewarding and at times tumultuous, as she tries to find the right balance of life.

“Better Things” returns for its fifth and final season on February 28, on FX and Hulu.

“The Power of the Dog”

Jane Campion has been writing and directing feature films since the early ’80s. Campion went on to win the Oscar for Best Screenplay for her film, “The Piano.”

This year, Campion’s new film, “The Power of the Dog,” has already broken awards season records. It’s the first time in Oscar history that a woman has been nominated for Best Director twice in their lifetime, and only the seventh woman ever nominated for the category.

“The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons and is currently streaming on Netflix.

“Abbott Elementary”

Quinta Brunson is an actor, writer, and producer on ABC’s television series “Abbott Elementary.” Since beginning her career in Chicago as a stand-up comedian, she studied improv at Second City. Brunson has had recurring roles in such shows like HBO Max’s “A Black Lady’s Sketch Show” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

“Abbott Elementary,” which is currently airing its first season, follows the working lives of a group of inner-city teachers as they navigate the difficulties of teaching with low budgets and the restraints put upon them by the school district. It may sound like heavy stuff, but it is full of lighthearted moments and comedy.

Brunson leads the cast. The ensemble is comprised of Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Tuesdays on ABC or the following morning on Hulu.

“Anna Faris is Unqualified”

Anna Faris gained popularity in the early 2000s with the “Scary Movie” franchise. She recently concluded her 8-season run on the television series, “Mom.”

In 2015 she started hosting her podcast, “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” where she takes calls from the public. Each episode features a celebrity who helps give advice to the callers on life and love.

Faris takes the calls from the public seriously, but she and her guests have fun and tell stories of their times on set and playing hilarious games with one another.

A small selection of guests featured on her show includes Matthew McConaughey, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bob Odenkirk, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Joel McHale, Olivia Munn, and Seth Rogen.

“Anna Faris is Unqualified” can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.