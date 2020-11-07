A fourth-term win is projected for Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva

Assembly Sharon Quirk-Silva is projected to win and continue to serve the 65th District in the State Assembly. At the time of this article, the Orange County Registrar’s Office is reporting 81.3% with 100% of precincts reporting. Quirk-Silva won 58.14% of the votes, a total of 104,654 votings for her re-election.

Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva had this to say about her victory on Twitter, “Thank you to all the great people in #AD65 for re-electing me to represent you in Sacramento. #caleg”.





Democratic Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva was running for her fourth term to represent the 65th district against Republican candidate Cynthia Thacker. The 65th district represents the communities of Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Palma, Stanton and West Anaheim.

In this past legislative year, Quirk-Silva has been working towards affordable housing, addressing the homelessness crisis in Fullerton and has been supporting California’s businesses. One of the primary issues she is focused on was the homelessness crisis, as she was appointed as the Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on OC Chronic Homelessness and will continue to be an advocate for this issue by making it one of her top priorities. Additionally, in the last year, she has also passed nine bills that addressed housing and homelessness, education, public safety and mental health.

As she continues to serve the communities who voted for her re-election, her priorities are simple. She will continue to use constituent feedback to prioritize issues, focus on finding solutions for political points and demand that Orange County be treated fairly in Sacramento.

The results for this election will not be finalized until December 11, 2020.