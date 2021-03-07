A look into Fullerton College Library’s online resources

The Fullerton College Library continues to provide a deep well of online resources and alternative methods to assist students through their semester of remote learning.

With the campus closed, librarians are still virtually available to answer questions and provide web-based workshops and events for students to attend.

Whether it is obtaining a laptop, assistance with research, or needing a day to relax and play games, the library has plenty of web-based resources to accommodate students.

Curbside Pickup While the Fullerton College campus is closed, there is still a way to pick up calculators, textbooks, and any other items a student or faculty member may need to borrow.

Fullerton College loans out books and supplies for a limited period, items which can be found under the catalog on the library’s website. The campus library also offers a wide range of technology, anywhere from a pair of headphones, a calculator or loaning out a laptop.

To stay safe, students can drive to the Staff Parking lot C East and call from their cars for a library staff member to drop off their reserved materials into their trunks. Students also have the option to walk-up while wearing a face mask to pick up their orders.

The Fullerton College Library also has a new book-drop bin that students can use to return borrowed textbooks at their own convenient time. The bin can be found behind the library building, near the opening of the student parking structure off North Lemon Street.

Book a Librarian Students who may be struggling with research for class projects are also able to utilize the resources the campus library is offering.

On the Fullerton College Library website, e-learners can book a librarian under the Hands-On-Help tab. The user has the option to choose a specific librarian or be assigned one at random.

In a Zoom meeting, the staff member asks students questions such as what type of paper or project they are working on, where they are in their research, and what databases they have already used. They can also help walk students through how to use a database.

This resource is useful to students because it can help them get through any rough patches they might experience when working on an assignment. Students can schedule an appointment with a librarian from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Game Day Online This resource is a great way for students to unwind and relieve stress through fun online gaming. Twice a month, the library hosts a Zoom meeting where students can play games through Jackbox TV.

The event is fun, free, and a great way for people to collaborate with their fellow students. Gameday is held on the first and third Thursday of every month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. To register, go to “programs” on the Fullerton College Library website.





Library Workshops and Programs The Fullerton College Library offers various programs and workshops for students to participate in. There are groups users can join, such as Queer Book Club or Leisure Reading Book Group. Students can also register with their email to receive updates on any upcoming workshops.

Ask a Librarian The library website has a live chat where students can log on and ask a librarian any questions they may have on checking out books, registering for online programs, or reserve space for curbside pickup. The chat is available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although the pandemic has brought on some obstacles to students with stay-at-home distanced learning, the Fullerton College Library has adapted many of its programs and resources to a virtual environment to better help students who may need the extra resources.