A Taste of Germany in Huntington Beach

Old World Oktoberfest is an event in Huntington Beach that has been celebrated every year since 1978.

Josef Bischof, the creator of Old World Oktoberfest, brought this event to Huntington Beach to bring a piece of his homeland to the states.

Cyndie Kasko, daughter of Josef Bischof, explained that this event is so popular because it’s one of the largest events that preserves a piece of culture from Germany.

This pandemic brought about new challenges that this family had to face to continue this tradition, but that didn’t stop them.

Kasko explained that to follow CDC guidelines, they are requiring temperature checks before entering the event. Masks are also required at all times unless people are sitting down at their tables.

To further accommodate to CDC guidelines, tables have socially distanced apart and waitresses brought customers their food and drinks, instead of having customers order it themselves.

People attending the event were able to enjoy the live German band playing, as well as German food.

Old World Oktoberfest had all the German food one could think of. From schnitzels and bratwurst to pretzels and apple streusels.

At the edge of each table, barcodes were placed for people to be able to scan with their camera, which automatically sends the menu for the event to their phones.

The event also did not hold back on the alcoholic drinks they had. There were options for cocktails, wine, beer, and more.

Teresa Novelo, an Old-World Oktoberfest first-timer, explained that she felt comfortable with all the restrictions the event placed to keep people safe.

Novelo said that it was nice to have a sense of normalcy for a little while at this event.

Elizabeth Garcia, another attendee, explained how this is not her first Oktoberfest. She has also visited one in Carson City, but she preferred the Huntington Beach one.

Garcia revealed that the Oktoberfest in Huntington Beach felt more authentic to her because of the live German band and all the food and drink options they had.

Both Novelo and Garcia mentioned that they’d visit again but preferably on a Friday or Saturday to see the difference from a Thursday.

Old World Oktoberfest is open Wednesday-Sunday until Nov. 1. On Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, no reservations are required, and seating is first-come, first-served.

However, for Friday and Saturday, table reservations are required and can be made through their website.

Old World Oktoberfest in Huntington Beach is open from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.