A Third Fullerton College Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Three students from Fullerton College have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The newest confirmed case comes just one week after the first positive case of the coronavirus was reported on campus.

The student had been enrolled in an in-person lab and last attended their class on Sept. 29 where they reportedly had been symptomatic.

Earlier in the day the student had been tested for the virus and went to class where they potentially exposed nine other students in the lab.

Other students in the class were within six feet of the positive student, who at the time, was wearing gloves and a face mask.

The student received their positive test results the following day on Sept. 30.

In addition to the positive student, the nine students and the instructor were advised to get tested and quarantine for the recommended 14 days per CDC Guidelines.

Three other sections taught by the instructor will remain online until Oct. 14 at the earliest, when in-person instruction is able to resume.

All students and faculty on the Fullerton College campus are required to wear a face mask at all times and have access to hand sanitizers and additional masks in their classrooms.

Students were also given a self-assessment form before the start of the semester and were advised to review before going on campus.

According to the college website, “Students who anticipate missing class due to COVID-19, should notify their instructor and wait for further information before coming to campus.”

The college urges students who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if they believe that they may have been exposed to the virus to not come on campus. Each day, students must self-screen themselves following the guidelines stated on the self-assessment form prior to coming to campus.

Students who do test positive for the virus are advised to call the Student Health Center at 714-992-7093 and faculty are told to contact their immediate management supervisor.

For more information and updates on-campus health and safety regulations, visit the Fullerton College website and the NOCCCD COVID-19 website.