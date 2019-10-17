Academic counseling is the helping hand in student success

Located in the 2000 Building, on the 2nd floor, Fullerton College’s counseling department stands strong in their belief to help students succeed in all areas of their life. Counselors can do it all. From helping students plan their class schedule, pick a major and being there when things don’t go as planned; the counseling center is there to help.

Trying to get through college alone is impossible. Students should not take on all of the responsibility to figure their college life out, alone. Juggling everything from transcripts, declaring or changing majors, registration, withdrawing classes, transferring and everything in between, it is very stressful. That is why academic counselors should be a back bone in each students collegiate journey.

“When a counselor meets with a student that is confused and/or undecided on their major/career path, we start the conversation with them on how they can start working on this,” said Linda Kelly-Mandich, who has been at FC for 26 years as an academic counselor.

Getting in touch with an academic counselor on campus can be done a few different ways. Students can set up a one-on-one appointment by calling the counseling department at this number: (714) 992-7084. Students are also able to walk into the counseling center during any open hours, punch in their ID number and wait for the next available appointment.

Students should arrive at least 10 minutes prior to a scheduled meeting. If it is their first meeting with this counselor, it is important to bring all needed documentation to the appointment. Documentation could include high school or other college transcripts and advanced placement scores.

Once a student finds a counselor that is a comfortable match, they should be reaching out at least once each semester for a one-on-one meeting. During the meeting be sure to ask questions about grades, transfer or graduation plans, and fill in the counselor on how classes are going and what your new goals are.

Counselors are there to listen too. Many students will find themselves getting started with a certain major and later realize it is not for them anymore, or that they need to withdraw from a class. In this instance, the academic counselors are the perfect go-to for any questions and assistance.

“We love what we do! We are energized by every student that walks in our center and in our office,” said Kelly-Mandich. “We thrive on the process of getting to know our FC students, and helping them with their own individual plan that meets their specific needs and goals.”

FC alumna, Cassie Bocz, started community college with a dream to transfer to University of Southern California. Bocz was able to create a strategic and specific transfer plan.

“Having a counselor really helped me stay focused and on track with my goals. It gave me a sense of security to have someone encouraging me on my journey to USC,” said Bocz.

Bocz was admitted to her dream school, USC, with all transferrable credits thanks to her counselor who provided the guidance she needed throughout the stressful process.

“When students come into my office and tell me they have a dream school, we get right to work,” said Kelly-Mandich, “we can come up with an educational plan based on their transfer requirements.”

With the fall semester in full swing, October is the best time to see a counselor. Spring registration begins in November and counselors want to make sure each and every FC student is ready to register for what they need.

Academic counseling is not required and counselors do not reach out to students first. However, students should make meeting with counselors a priority.

